Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Airbus stock traded up €0.92 ($0.94) on Tuesday, hitting €93.93 ($95.85). 1,092,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.62. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.