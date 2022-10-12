Aion Price Reaches $0.0342 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $17.17 million and $372,332.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00290885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00129682 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025195 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion (AION) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AION through the process of mining. Aion has a current supply of 501,505,081. The last known price of Aion is 0.03451251 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $469,858.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theoan.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.