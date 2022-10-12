AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.28.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 1,599,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,491,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.18. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 78,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

