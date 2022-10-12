Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Agilysys by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Agilysys by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

