Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
OTC ANYYY opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $17.79.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
