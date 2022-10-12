Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

OTC ANYYY opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

