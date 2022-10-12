Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Up 2.8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.40. 2,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,591,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,230,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

