adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €155.00 ($158.16) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 0.7 %

ADS stock traded up €0.84 ($0.86) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €115.08 ($117.43). 535,213 shares of the stock traded hands. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €147.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €170.02.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.