ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.9 %

AEY opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

