AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Up 4.4%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.78. 31,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,346,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at $355,316,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,174,382 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,477. Company insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 38.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 230.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $350,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 523,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,306 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $384,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

