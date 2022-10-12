Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $123,277.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

