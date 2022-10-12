Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $252.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.72 and a 200-day moving average of $294.53. Accenture has a 1 year low of $251.26 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.