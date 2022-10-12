AC Milan Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One AC Milan Fan Token token can currently be bought for $3.15 or 0.00016429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

AC Milan Fan Token’s launch date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,147,212 tokens. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com. The official message board for AC Milan Fan Token is medium.com/socios/tagged/ac-milan. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. AC Milan Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 4,147,212 in circulation. The last known price of AC Milan Fan Token is 3.23985492 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,278,419.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC Milan Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC Milan Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC Milan Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

