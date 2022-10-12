AbbVie Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.41 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 1.41 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AbbVie by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,383,000 after buying an additional 530,127 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 657,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

