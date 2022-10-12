AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.