A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,051,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $24,993,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

