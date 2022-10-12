98,869 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 225,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,081,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,505. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

