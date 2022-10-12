797 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 131,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

