6,305 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,915. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

