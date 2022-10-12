50,000 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Switch accounts for approximately 1.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 575.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 172.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,066,800. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

