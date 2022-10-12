400 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ALB opened at $272.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.97, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.76 and a 200-day moving average of $240.03. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.79.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

