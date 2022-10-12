344,567 Shares in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 344,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Graphite Bio makes up about 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.02.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

