3,337 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0 %

Broadcom stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.58 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.