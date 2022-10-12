26 Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADER) Stock Price Up 0.2%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 52,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 93,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of 26 Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $308,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.