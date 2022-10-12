136,516 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 98,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

