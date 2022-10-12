12Ships (TSHP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $206,673.76

12Ships (TSHP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $206,673.76 and approximately $6,445.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

12Ships Profile

12Ships was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,587 tokens. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @twelveships12 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships (TSHP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 12Ships has a current supply of 4,980,527,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 12Ships is 0.00005577 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,918.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.12ships.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

