11,795 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.