1,114 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,714. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.95.

