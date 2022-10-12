0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

0Chain (ZCN) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 51.6% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $133,784.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,146.06 or 1.00001823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002193 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00040995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022886 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

