ZONE (ZONE) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

ZONE (ZONE) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, ZONE has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. ZONE has a market capitalization of $91,947.75 and approximately $22,209.00 worth of ZONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ZONE

ZONE’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. ZONE’s total supply is 27,806,250 tokens. The Reddit community for ZONE is https://reddit.com/r/ZoneGameFi. ZONE’s official Twitter account is @xtz_esports and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZONE’s official website is www.zone.game.

Buying and Selling ZONE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZONE (ZONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Algorand platform. ZONE has a current supply of 27,806,250 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZONE is 0.00361009 USD and is down -16.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,105.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zone.game/.”

