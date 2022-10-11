Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Down 2.7%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 6,961,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 17,396,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 413.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,082,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 871,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 707,993 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,172,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 567,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zomedica by 240.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 394,058 shares during the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

