Zombie Inu Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (ZINU)

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Zombie Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zombie Inu has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zombie Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $508,143.00 worth of Zombie Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zombie Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zombie Inu Token Profile

Zombie Inu was first traded on October 25th, 2021. Zombie Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,212,687,655,238 tokens. Zombie Inu’s official website is zombieinu.io. The Reddit community for Zombie Inu is https://reddit.com/r/zombieinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zombie Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@zombieinu. Zombie Inu’s official Twitter account is @zinutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zombie Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zombie Inu (ZINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zombie Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zombie Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is up 8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $790,164.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zombieinu.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zombie Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zombie Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zombie Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zombie Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zombie Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.