YuzuSwap (YUZU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

YuzuSwap (YUZU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, YuzuSwap has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YuzuSwap has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $14,528.00 worth of YuzuSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YuzuSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YuzuSwap Token Profile

YuzuSwap’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. YuzuSwap’s total supply is 28,952,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,995,851 tokens. YuzuSwap’s official message board is t.me/s/yuzuchannel. YuzuSwap’s official website is yuzu-swap.com. YuzuSwap’s official Twitter account is @yuzu_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YuzuSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YuzuSwap (YUZU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Oasis Network platform. YuzuSwap has a current supply of 28,952,217 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YuzuSwap is 0.00978528 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $10,668.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yuzu-swap.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YuzuSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YuzuSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YuzuSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

