Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $45.04. 54,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,383,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Yum China by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 553,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

