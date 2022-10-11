YmplePay Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84,048.53 (YMPA)

YmplePay (YMPA) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One YmplePay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YmplePay has traded down 88.2% against the dollar. YmplePay has a market capitalization of $84,048.53 and approximately $179,823.00 worth of YmplePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YmplePay

YmplePay’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for YmplePay is https://reddit.com/r/ymplepay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YmplePay’s official website is www.ymplepay.com. YmplePay’s official Twitter account is @ymplepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YmplePay

According to CryptoCompare, “YmplePay (YMPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YmplePay has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YmplePay is 0.0000035 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ymplepay.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YmplePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YmplePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YmplePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

