Yeti Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,454.00 (YETI)

Yeti Finance (YETI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Yeti Finance has a total market cap of $69,319.62 and approximately $17,454.00 worth of Yeti Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yeti Finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Yeti Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003019 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Yeti Finance Token Profile

Yeti Finance’s genesis date was December 12th, 2021. Yeti Finance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,251,919 tokens. Yeti Finance’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yeti Finance’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling Yeti Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yeti Finance (YETI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Yeti Finance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yeti Finance is 0.00818235 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19,993.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

