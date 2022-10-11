YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.12

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.12 and last traded at $56.12, with a volume of 20156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $962.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.