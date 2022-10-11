Xtremcoin (XTR) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Xtremcoin (XTR) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Xtremcoin has a market capitalization of $56,643.83 and approximately $13,100.00 worth of Xtremcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xtremcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xtremcoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xtremcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Xtremcoin Profile

Xtremcoin was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Xtremcoin’s total supply is 20,231,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,231,453 tokens. Xtremcoin’s official website is xtremcoin.io. The Reddit community for Xtremcoin is https://reddit.com/r/xtremcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xtremcoin’s official Twitter account is @xtremcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xtremcoin is medium.com/@xtremcoin.

Buying and Selling Xtremcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xtremcoin (XTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Xtremcoin has a current supply of 20,231,453.571 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Xtremcoin is 0.00280005 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $138.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xtremcoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xtremcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xtremcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xtremcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xtremcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xtremcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.