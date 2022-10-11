XSwap Protocol (XSP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.04 Million

XSwap Protocol (XSP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One XSwap Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSwap Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSwap Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $10,343.00 worth of XSwap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,063.26 or 1.00031671 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003497 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022522 BTC.

About XSwap Protocol

XSwap Protocol (XSP) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2021. XSwap Protocol’s total supply is 12,999,900,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,395,958,763 tokens. XSwap Protocol’s official website is xspswap.finance. XSwap Protocol’s official message board is t.me/real_xswapprotocol. XSwap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @xswapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XSwap Protocol (XSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Xinfin Network platform. XSwap Protocol has a current supply of 12,999,900,479.4 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XSwap Protocol is 0.00088713 USD and is up 9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,646.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xspswap.finance.”

