XDEFI Wallet Hits One Day Volume of $264,696.00 (XDEFI)

XDEFI Wallet (XDEFI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. XDEFI Wallet has a market cap of $3.92 million and $264,696.00 worth of XDEFI Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XDEFI Wallet has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XDEFI Wallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDEFI Wallet Profile

XDEFI Wallet’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. XDEFI Wallet’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,251,026 tokens. XDEFI Wallet’s official Twitter account is @xdefi_wallet. The official website for XDEFI Wallet is www.xdefi.io.

Buying and Selling XDEFI Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “XDEFI Wallet (XDEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. XDEFI Wallet has a current supply of 240,000,000 with 55,554,791.11126413 in circulation. The last known price of XDEFI Wallet is 0.11111612 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $116,575.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDEFI Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDEFI Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDEFI Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

