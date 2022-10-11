XcelDefi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $127,391.40 (XLD)

XcelDefi (XLD) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One XcelDefi token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XcelDefi has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XcelDefi has a market capitalization of $127,391.40 and approximately $127,186.00 worth of XcelDefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About XcelDefi

XcelDefi’s launch date was October 1st, 2021. XcelDefi’s total supply is 110,325,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,592,265 tokens. XcelDefi’s official Twitter account is @xceldefi. The Reddit community for XcelDefi is https://reddit.com/r/xceldefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XcelDefi is xceldefi.com. The official message board for XcelDefi is xceldefi.medium.com.

XcelDefi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelDefi (XLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XcelDefi has a current supply of 110,325,418 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XcelDefi is 0.00391034 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $115,317.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xceldefi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XcelDefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XcelDefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XcelDefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

