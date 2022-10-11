XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

XBiotech Stock Performance

XBiotech stock remained flat at $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 30,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,748. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

XBiotech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

