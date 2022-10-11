World Football Price Down 77.4% Over Last 7 Days (WOFO)

World Football (WOFO) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. World Football has a market cap of $39,801.07 and $13,158.00 worth of World Football was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Football token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, World Football has traded down 77.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About World Football

World Football launched on August 2nd, 2022. World Football’s total supply is 79,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for World Football is www.worldfootballtoken.com. World Football’s official Twitter account is @wfootballtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Football Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Football (WOFO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World Football has a current supply of 79,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of World Football is 0.000001 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $174.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldfootballtoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Football directly using U.S. dollars.

