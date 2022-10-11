Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WING. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WING traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.65. 11,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,732. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 290.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,413,000 after purchasing an additional 621,035 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 478,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after acquiring an additional 397,774 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,816,000 after acquiring an additional 192,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 689.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 148,619 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

