Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.