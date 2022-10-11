Whittier Trust Co. Has $25.05 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.64. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

