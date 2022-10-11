Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,522 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.71 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.64.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

