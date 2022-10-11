White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,319.69. 6,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,100. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,321.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,228.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,397.60.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,319,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

