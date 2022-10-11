Western Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 26,656 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 15,103 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital Trading Up 4.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. 134,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,842. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

