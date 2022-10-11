Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 44,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 38,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
