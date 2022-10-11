Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 44,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 38,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

