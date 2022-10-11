WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $34.34 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 408,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 227,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

